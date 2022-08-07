Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 8.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 418,811 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
