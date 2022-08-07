ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 577,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361,969 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

