ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
