Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $583,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $344,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

