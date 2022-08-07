Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

IOVA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

