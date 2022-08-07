Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFT stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

