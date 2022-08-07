Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 26.86 ($0.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.39 million and a PE ratio of 206.62. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

