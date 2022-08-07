Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 107 ($1.31) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.32. DSW Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.64). The firm has a market cap of £22.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital
In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,299.11).
About DSW Capital
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.
See Also
