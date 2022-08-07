ShotSpotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ShotSpotter Price Performance
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $45.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
