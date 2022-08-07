ShotSpotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $45.97.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $128,550.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,930 shares of company stock worth $301,246 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

