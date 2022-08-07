SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 250343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 19.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
