SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 250343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 19.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 47.99%. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.