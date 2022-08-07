Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 4513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.