Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.00

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 4513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.