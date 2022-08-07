Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($82.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €78.60 ($81.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.04. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

