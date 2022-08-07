Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($82.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday.
Siltronic Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of WAF stock opened at €78.60 ($81.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.04. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($157.94).
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.