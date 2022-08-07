Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.81

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 2303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,461 shares of company stock worth $3,021,728 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

