Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SGR.UN stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
