Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGR.UN stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.