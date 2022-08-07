Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SND opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

In other news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $101,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $101,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,642,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,798. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

