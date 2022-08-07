SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

