South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.51 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

