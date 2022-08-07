South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
South Jersey Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.51 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.