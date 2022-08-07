Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.04. 244,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,115,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 185.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

