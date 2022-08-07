SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Stock Down 3.4 %

SP opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

