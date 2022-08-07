SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 228,129 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

