SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $64.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

