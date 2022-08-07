Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
SPT opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
