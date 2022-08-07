Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

