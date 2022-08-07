Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

