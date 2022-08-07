Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

