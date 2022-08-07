Stephens Inc. AR Has $108,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $59.54 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

