Stephens Inc. AR Invests $172,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

