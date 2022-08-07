Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of URTH stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70.

