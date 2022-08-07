Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

