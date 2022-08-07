Stephens Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $480.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.