Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to “Buy”

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $17,905,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

