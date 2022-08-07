StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 2.3 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

