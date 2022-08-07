StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Down 1.0 %

VNRX stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.