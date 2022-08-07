StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. CM Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Superconductor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.