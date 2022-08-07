StockNews.com Downgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Hold

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

TECH stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average of $386.32. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

