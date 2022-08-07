StockNews.com Downgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $301.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

