StockNews.com Downgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Sell

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

