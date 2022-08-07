StockNews.com Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.