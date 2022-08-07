StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at $4,065,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

