StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

