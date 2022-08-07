StockNews.com Lowers ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to Hold

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACIW opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

