StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.
Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
