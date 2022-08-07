StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

About Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000.

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.