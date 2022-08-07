StockNews.com Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Sell

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

