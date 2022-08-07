StockNews.com Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “Buy”

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $134.58 on Friday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $795,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

