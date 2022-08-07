StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Buy

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Artesian Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
