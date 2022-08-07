StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Buy

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

