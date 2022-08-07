StockNews.com Upgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Hold

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.92. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 144,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,787 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

