StockNews.com Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Buy

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

