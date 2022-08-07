Strategic Equity Management Acquires Shares of 74 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

