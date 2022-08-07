Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stryker stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.09.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

